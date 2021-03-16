Emergency management agencies prepare for possibility of severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Agencies across Middle Tennessee are preparing their staffs and communities for what could be severe weather over the next 24 hours.

“The threat that we had March 2 into the 3 was kind of a less of a threat than what we have tomorrow,” said Captain Tyler Chandler from the Mt. Juliet Police Department during a Facebook Live session to inform their residents of what to expect.

The Williamson County Office of Emergency Management, along with a host of other agencies, has been collecting information from the National Weather Service, in partnership with elected officials, first responders and electric companies.

“Internally, we make sure we’re already aware of who our on-call staff is, who’s going to be notifying who, and who our communicator is for this period,” said Hannah Bleam, external affairs officer for the Williamson County OEM.

They have offered these three tips to families preparing for severe weather:

Pack a “go bag” for your family — a small tote with all the essentials your family will need. Create a plan — talk to your family about whether you will evacuate or shelter in place Write any important phone numbers down — Just in case you lose your cellphone or cell service

Nashville Office of Emergency Management released a statement to News 2. It read in part:

“OEM and The Nashville Fire Department will have swift water teams, field responders, and our OEM ESU volunteers ready to respond as needed to check known flood prone areas, blocked roadways, and assist in debris/tree removal. OEM will continue to work closely with all agencies for their resource allocation needs.”



Joseph Pleasant, Public Information Officer

Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency also released a statement. It read in part:

“We will communicate immediately with all of our local city and county services including utilities, emergency medical services, law enforcement as well as our highway and street departments. We also send out notifications and warnings to the media as well as through our alert systems and social media, to inform the public and keep in constant contact with the districts surrounding Montgomery County.”



Michelle Newell, Communications Director/ Public Information Officer