EF-2 tornado confirmed Thursday in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-2 tornado did touch down in Waynesboro on Thursday night.

The storm touched down and tracked into Lewis County with winds of at least 130 miles per hour. NWS surveyers still need to go out into Lewis County to survey the damage there.

East Nashville had straight-line winds of 85 miles per hour, as well as Portland and Sumner County. NWS is continuing to survey the damage from the storm that tracked from Smyrna to Gladeville.