Drone video captures flooded Walter Hill Dam

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly two dozen roads remained closed Monday night as emergency crews continued to deal with devastating flooding brought by weekend storms.

Drone 2 launched above the Walter Hill Dam showing the aftermath of the stormwaters in Rutherford County.

As of Monday night, 22 roads were closed, along with several others that remained partially closed. First responders reported roughly 32 water rescue calls in response to the flooding.

Thankfully, floodwaters did appear to be dropping Monday. Sunday night the East Fork crested at 36.11 feet. Monday afternoon, the stream gauge had dropped to 13.72 feet.