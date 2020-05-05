Crews working to free trapped victim after tree falls on car in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrenceburg Emergency Management are working to rescue a woman trapped after a tree fell on her car.

The accident occurred on Crowder Road near Prosser Road south of Lawrenceburg. According to officials, trees are down all over the area and crews are having issues getting to the scene.

It is unclear the extent of the woman’s injuries, and crews are still working to get to the scene to cut her out of the car.

