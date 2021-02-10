Clarksville-Montgomery County crews prepare for icy conditions

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wednesday night, Tennessee Department of Transportation crews salted state highways around Clarksville ahead of forecasted icy conditions.

TDOT takes care of state routes, while Clarksville takes care of city roads.

According to City of Clarksville Communications Director, Richard Stevens, the city has 24 of their own trucks and 11,000 tons of salt stored up. About 200 city employees were on call Wednesday night heading into Thursday morning.

“They also have crews prepared to start moving debris if an ice storm hits tonight and trees fall and power lines are down,” said Stevens.

Clarksville and Montgomery County could see up to a half inch of ice heading into the early hours of Thursday morning. Montgomery EMA Director Ed Baggett spent most of Wednesday planning for the worst but hoping for the best.

“Checking with all our county and city agencies and making sure they’re checking their generators and making sure everything is working properly. Making sure all vehicles are fueled up and ready to go,” said Baggett.

Both Baggett and Stevens want you and your family to be prepared for icy conditions, too. If possible, they say fill up your gas tank, find flashlights in the event of a power outage, and make sure you read the directions before operating a generator inside your home.

“Always observe the venting procedures for any kind of device that you’re going to use in an enclosed space. We don’t want to have any carbon monoxide tragedies,” said Stevens.

“Have a prepared kit with you. An emergency kit. Extra blanket or two in the car wouldn’t hurt. But better yet, stay home,” Baggett said.