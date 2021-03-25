Best places to shelter in your home during a tornado

(WKRN) — Though no home is completely safe, having a plan and knowing the options for taking shelter in your home during a tornado can be a matter of life and death.

When a tornado warning is issued for your neighborhood, seconds count. You need to know EXACTLY where to go and what to do BEFORE the tornado arrives.

The National Center for Environmental Health, an agency of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, say that the safest places in your home are interior rooms on the lowest level. This could be a basement or an interior hall closet, or even a hallway in the middle of your home.

You must AVOID a room with windows if possible. Make sure there are as many walls between you and the outside of your home as possible.

Added protection can be achieved by getting under a sturdy piece of furniture such as a heavy dining room table. If you’re sheltering in an interior bathroom, get into your bathtub. Always cover your body and protect your head with a blanket, sleeping bag, pillows, or a mattress.

If you live in a mobile home, find a nearby building preferably with a basement. DO NOT stay in a mobile home.

If you are in a car or other motor vehicle during a tornado, don’t try to outrun it and instead find a nearby sturdy building to take shelter in.

If you live in an apartment on an upper level, try to take shelter with a neighbor in a ground floor apartment. If there’s no time to leave and get to a neighbor’s apartment, shelter in an interior room with no windows and put as many walls between you and the outside as possible.

Getting into a bathtub covered with a mattress and pillows is a safe option, as is a closet, as long as there are no windows and it is the most interior portion of your apartment.

