2 EF-0 Tornadoes confirmed from Friday’s storms

(WKRN) — EF-0 tornadoes were confirmed in Warren and Putnam counties from Friday’s storms.

A damage survey by Warren County EMA along with video by nearby residents indicate a very brief weak EF-0 Tornado touched down in extreme southwest Warren County between Morrison and Viola along Cecil Laxson Road. One barn sustained significant damage and several trees were blown down along the roadway and in adjacent orchards. Path length 1/4 mi and path width 25 yds. Time of touchdown 5:27 pm.

A damage survey by Putnam County EMA along with radar data indicates a brief EF-0 tornado touched down south of Baxter. One home on Palmer Lane suffered garage door damage near the start of the path, and a mobile home lost part of its roof on Thomas Twin Oak Road at Palmer Lane. A barn was damaged on Moss Road north of Alton Boyd Road. Several trees were snapped and uprooted along the intermittent damage path. Path length 2.83 mi and pathwidth 50 yds. Time of touchdown 7:24 pm.

