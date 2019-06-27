Severe weather streak continues across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Storms again pounded the Nashville area this afternoon and evening. The severe weather streak began last Friday, with an outbreak that included tornadoes.

Earlier today, the National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for areas covering nine different counties by late afternoon, including Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson, Wilson, Maury, Marshall, Putnam, Warren and Jackson counties.

Heavy rain, hail, strong winds and lightning are reported across the area. Rainfall totals were up to three inches in some places. Conditions resulted in the cancellation of the Peter Frampton concert at Ascend Amphitheater.

Storms continue to develop. News 2 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy is tracking them on TV and online.