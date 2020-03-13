Severe weather season just starting in Middle Tennessee

At a glace…

Severe weather season just starting here in Middle Tennessee.

April is the peak month for tornadoes.

Tennessee leads the nation in nighttime tornadoes.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring is the time of year that we associate with new growth. The flowers start to bloom and everything seems to spring back to life after the chill of winter. But, spring here in Middle Tennessee also brings an uptick in dangerous severe weather.

Unfortunately, this year’s spring severe weather season is off to a deadly start. Late on March 2 into the early morning hours of March 3, supercell thunderstorms developed and produced a family of tornadoes that tracked through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. It was the deadliest tornado event in Middle Tennessee since the April 2011 super outbreak.

During the spring months, cold and warm air masses clash and conditions become more favorable for the formation of severe thunderstorms. While severe weather ramps up around March, April is the peak month for tornadoes here in Middle Tennessee. And these tornadoes often happen at night.

Tennessee leads the nation in nighttime tornadoes. Nearly half, 46%, of all tornadoes in Tennessee occur after dark. Tornadoes that happen at night are twice as likely to be fatal. You are more likely to be asleep and not hear those life-saving weather alerts at night. Charging your phone, having it set loud enough to hear, and having a second way to get weather alerts can save your life.

The spring severe weather season here in Middle Tennessee is just getting started. While we do see the most tornadoes during the month of April, tornadoes can happen at any time of year. They are just more frequent during the month of April. You always need a plan and the ability to get warnings when severe weather strikes.

