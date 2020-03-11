Severe weather expected Thursday night across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Middle Tennessee’s first threat of severe weather since last week’s tornado outbreak comes in Thursday night.

At this time, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted most of the area, including Southern Kentucky in a slight risk for severe thunderstorms. This is a category two of five and should still be taken seriously for Thursday night into Friday morning.

During the day Thursday, temperatures skyrocket into the 70s along with added humidity creating an unstable atmosphere. Several isolated thunderstorms may pop up, but the highest chance for severe weather comes in late at night. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

A widespread area of heavy rain and wind gusts in excess of 50 mph will accompany theses storms with frequent lightning. There is the potential for some small hail and there is a low threat for isolated tornadoes in Middle Tennessee in Southern Kentucky.

Rain totals should generally range around one to two inches, with pockets of flooding possible. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Since this is another late night event, make sure to have your cell phones charged, extra batteries for flash lights and a safety kit ready to go. Finally, make sure you and your family are aware of your safe plan.

Please use this information as a heads up for turbulent weather, but as new information comes in there may be some adjustments to the forecast. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast