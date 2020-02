NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We’re talking about severe weather awareness with Danielle Breezy.

The News 2 StormTracker team wants to make sure you and your family are safe when severe weather hits. The event runs until 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Join Danielle at Trevecca University to learn how to protect yourself. On Saturday at 6 p.m. you can watch Danielle’s special report on storm survivors.