Severe Weather 101: Watch vs. Warning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With another round of potentially severe weather on the way, it’s important that you know what to look for in terms weather threats.

Perhaps the simplest element of that is acknowledging a National Weather Service issued “Watch” and “Warning”. The thought process behind the two types of weather alerts is simple, but they are mistaken for one another all too often!

You can think of a severe weather Watch as a lead-up to a Warning. If the ingredients for bad weather are there in the atmosphere, the National Weather Service will issue a Watch for the type of bad weather that could result (Severe Thunderstorm Watch, Flash Flood Watch, Tornado Watch, etc.). However, that weather doesn’t have to presently exist for a Watch to be issued.

So, what does that mean for you? If you see or hear that a weather Watch is in place where you live, you want to be weather aware! Make sure you’re paying attention to the forecast, and download the WKRN Weather App so you can keep an eye on radar.

However, if a Warning is issued for your area, it’s time to take action! A Warning means that the specific weather event listed is happening at that moment, and waiting isn’t an option. If that Warning is either a Severe Thunderstorm Warning, or a Tornado Warning, you should get to your safe space (a spot in the interior of the lowest level of your home with no windows).