Severe storms possible Saturday in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms will be possible Saturday in Middle Tennessee. Areas east of I-65 are under a Slight Risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe storms while areas west of I-65 are under a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. What this means is that a few storms could reach severe limits starting this morning and continuing into the afternoon. Stay weather alert!

Radar will be active this morning with a few storms developing. There is a chance for strong storms this morning but chances improve this afternoon for severe weather.

The main impacts of these storms will be heavy downpours that could lead localized flooding as well as damaging wind. Hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible.

The storms will continue into the afternoon as the low pressure passes to our north. Strong storms will be possible into the early evening hours but by tonight the severe weather threat is expected to wind down. We’ll see lingering showers into Sunday morning.

Anywhere from .5″ to 1.5″ of rain is possible through tomorrow afternoon. Some of the stronger storms could produce upwards of inch.

Keep it here for the latest weather alerts!

Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar.



Stay up to date with the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts.

Check the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast.

Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.