Severe storms possible Saturday across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Spring-like weather, with a threat for severe thunderstorms, could come together for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Saturday.

A vigorous cold front develops out west and heads toward Middle Tennessee with unstable, warm, high humidity air. Temperatures leading up to Saturday raise to the 60s, and in some cases, close to 70 degrees. With much colder air on the back side of the front, this is a classic clash of the air masses.

Additionally, strong winds aloft (well above the ground) helps to contribute to this potential.

While the timing and impacts may change as this is several days out, the scheduled arrival of storms for Saturday should be in the afternoon and evening. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Impacts include heavy rainfall, frequent lighting, strong straight line winds in excess of 50 mph and even a tornado threat, especially south of I-40, but an even higher potential south of the Tennessee/Alabama border.

In terms of rainfall, there may be between one to three inches, which could lead to isolated pockets of flooding. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Remember, changes to the forecast may occur and the News 2 Weather Authority Team will have the latest updates. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast