Severe storms possible Monday night in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Overnight Monday into early Tuesday, thunderstorms comes back to Middle Tennessee. Some storms could turn severe.

This is originating from a front straddled across Georgia and the Carolinas. As the front moves closer Monday night, the threat for thunderstorms rise. Locations impacted should be along and south of I-40, with areas on the Tennessee/Alabama border with the highest potential of strong storms.

Storms arrive past 10 p.m. Monday and hold on through sunrise Tuesday morning. Not every location experienced storms as these will be scattered.

Main impacts are anticipated as heavy rainfall, lightning, and small hail. No tornadoes are expected from this type of system.

As new information comes in, the News 2 Weather Authority will posts the latest updates.