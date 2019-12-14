Severe storms possible Monday afternoon & evening

Big changes are on the way Monday as a strong cold front moves through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Temperatures start out in the 60s on Monday but will quickly drop as the cold front moves through. The front will produce a strong line of storms that have the potential to be severe Monday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain and damaging wind will be the main threats. Hail and isolated tornadoes will also be possible. Keep it here for the latest information.



