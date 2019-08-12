Severe storms possible in Middle Tennessee Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the works for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Tuesday afternoon to evening. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

A cold front over the Rockies should make a move the the Mid-South Tuesday, interacting with high heat and humidity. Heat Index values on Tuesday could exceed 105 degrees.

Storms erupt in the early afternoon in Southern Kentucky then move towards Middle Tennessee late afternoon to the evening hours. This should be a line of storms that develops, rather than scattered, pop ups. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

At times, the storms could turn nasty. Torrential downpours, frequent lightning, wind gusts to 60 mph, and small hail is all expected. The threat for tornadoes remains low, but will be monitored closely.

The line pivots to the plateau in the evening to nighttime hours before exiting eastbound Wednesday morning.

Behind the front, much direr, lower humidity air draws in with cooler temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/weather