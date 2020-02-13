Severe storms gone, but flooding remains an issue overnight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The strong storms ravaged south Middle Tennessee with more damage Wednesday afternoon and evening are gone.

However, the threat of flooding remains overnight tonight with rains continuing and a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday.

Flood Advisories and warnings continue across much of Middle Tennessee and south Kentucky tonight.

In south Middle Tennessee 1-2″ of additional rain fell early this evening on top of this week’s previous rains prompting more localized flooding.

Many roadways may have water over them, and it is particularly dangerous at night.

Remember, “Turn Around, Don’t Drown”.

