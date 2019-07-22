Severe storms, flooding possible in Middle Tennessee Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two rounds of storms roll in ahead of big changes for Middle Tennessee for the remainder of the week. Some storms could even turn severe.

Line number one sweeps in during the early morning Monday. Heavy downpours, lightning and gusty winds are the primary impacts.

Ahead of line number two, a break is possible for the early afternoon.

The final burst of rain moves across the region mid-afternoon to the evening. Heavy rain with lightning is anticipated with again, some pockets of flooding in spots that typically fill up quickly.

The tornado threat is slim to near zero. With the doses of heavy rain, isolated pockets of flooding are expected, even ponding on area roadways. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Due to this potential, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of Southern Kentucky and areas along the Cumberland Plateau. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Once the system exits early Tuesday morning, much direr, cooler air seeps in creating more comfortable conditions the remainder of the week. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast