Severe storms are likely Saturday night.

Severe storms are likely Saturday night. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Middle TN and Southern KY under a slight risk which is a level 2 out of 5.

The main threat with any of these storms will be damaging winds. However, heavy rain, hail, and isolated tornadoes are also possible. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Storms will start to break out west after dinner time. They will then move toward the I-65 corridor by midnight. They move off the Plateau Sunday during the early morning hours. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

Since this could be a late night event, please be sure to have a safety plan ready to go. Also, charge your devices and have two ways to get the warnings. Download the free News 2 StormTracker App from WKRN and Nashville’s News 2 and be prepared when severe weather strikes.

