Rough weather expected Saturday across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Strong to severe thunderstorms are expected for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Saturday.

In the morning, a strong wind develops with rising temperatures towards the upper 60s and lower 70s. Higher humidity and instability helps to set the stage for long lived thunderstorms that may create damage.

By midday a line of intense thunderstorms roll across the Tennessee River and aim for the Interstate 65 corridor around noon.

At the same time, another burst of heavy rainfall comes up from the south adding to the potential of flooding in some spots. The main line shifts east of I-65, towards the Cumberland Plateau during the afternoon and exits the region around sunset.

Main impacts from the strongest storms include heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, straight line winds in excess of 50-60 mph, small hail, and even a low threat of an isolated tornado. A higher potential of tornado is expected in Alabama and Mississippi, but one or two spin-ups locally are not out of the realm of possibilities.

Rainfall amounts could pile up between 2-3 inches with locally higher amounts. This could lead to pockets of flooding on roads and even several rivers/creeks.

As new information comes in, the News 2 Weather Authority Team will relay the latest forecast.