Rain, wind moves into Middle Tennessee ahead of bitter cold

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A major shift in the weather pattern moves into Middle Tennessee as temperatures turn colder with two blasts of cold air. The second punch will come straight from Arctic Canada.

Ahead of the changes, rain and wind will dominate the forecast. Rain spreads across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky during Thursday morning and will last for most of the afternoon. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Rainfall should be light for the duration of the event but the significant temperature crash begins around noon.

The cold front sweeps though the region through the afternoon taking temperatures down to the 40s with a gusty wind between 20 to 30 mph. This will put wind chill values in the 30s.

After sunset, rainfall exits the region and even colder air takes over. Thursday night to Friday morning, the clouds will clear as temperatures dip to the 20s. Wind chill values drop to the teens. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

While the upcoming weekend is shaping up to be delightful, Arctic air will unleash on our area Monday to Tuesday. Tuesday may not make it out of the 30s with lows dropping to the teens.

Also, as a heads up, computer models are indicating the potential of light snow or flurries Monday night to Tuesday. Keep in mind, this is several days out and CHANGES CAN AND WILL OCCUR. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast