Rain to bring snow along with extreme cold to Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A huge swing in Middle Tennessee’s weather this week with warmth, rain and the potential of snow with Arctic Air plowing into the area Monday night.

During the day Monday, clouds increase with dry weather during the early hours. Temperatures will warm up into the 50s to near 60 degrees.

Areas of rain develop during the afternoon, first over the Tennessee River, then quickly moving to Nashville and the Plateau toward the evening. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

At the same time, an Arctic Cold front arrives after sunset, dropping temperatures quickly into the 30s. Depending on exactly how the cold air and precipitation line up, there could be a switch over to a period of light snow. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

The best chance for light snow will be in areas along and north of I-40, including Southern Kentucky, as well as along the Plateau.

Additionally, since the temperatures Monday afternoon are quite warm, most of the light snow should melt on the roads. However, there could be a light coating on grassy areas in addition to some bridges and overpasses. Some locations in Southern Kentucky and the Plateau may see an accumulation of 1/2 to as much as 1 inch on grassy areas.

Temperatures continue to drop to the 20s and teens but Tuesday morning with dry weather. However, any wet surfaces could freeze, leading to black ice. Therefore, the Tuesday morning commute may be impacted with slippery surfaces. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

Any ice or snow should melt with Tuesday afternoon sunshine, but temperatures stay around or just above 32 degrees. At night, lows drop to the teens, near a record.