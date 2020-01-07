Puerto Rico rocked by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. Are more tremors on the way?

Following a series of smaller earthquakes, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake struck Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning killing one man and injuring at least eight others.

The quake struck the southwestern coast of the island and sent residents scrambling. A 6.0 aftershock followed shortly after.

Tuesday’s quake was the strongest to hit Puerto Rico in 102 years. In October 1918, a magnitude 7.3 quake struck near the northwest coast of the island, producing a tsunami and killing 116 people.

After 6.6 earthquake in 🇵🇷 Puerto Rico. This is in Yauco, Puerto Rico pic.twitter.com/M5By6ylSty — Gigi N. Soriano (@GigiNSoriano1) January 7, 2020

One of the country’s main power grids is near the epicenter of the quake. Power was shut down but is expected to be restored for much of the island later Tuesday. We spoke to San Juan resident Linda Nguyen Skoglund who told us that as of 2 p.m. Tuesday the power was not yet restored. Skoglund says that power outages are common on the island.

Puerto Rico’s power grid is still reeling from the impacts of Hurricane Maria. According to Puerto Rican authorities, two power plants suffered light damage and power is expected to be restored in the near future.

But, there are still many vulnerabilities with Puerto Rico’s power grid and aftershocks may mean more blackouts across the island in the coming weeks.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the shaking began at 4:24 a.m. local time and was followed by multiple strong aftershocks. A tsunami alert was quickly issued for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands shortly after the earthquake was detected and then canceled shortly after.

This earthquake is part of an ongoing sequence that started on Dec 28, 2019 with a M4.7 followed the next day (Dec 29, 2019) by a M 5.0. This event was preceded 22 hours earlier by a M 5.8 earthquake ~6 km to the south. — USGS (@USGS) January 7, 2020

Puerto Rico sits in a moderately active seismic region, and hundreds of small quakes have occurred over the past few weeks.

This series of larger earthquakes began late on December 28, 2019, with a magnitude 4.7 earthquake followed by a magnitude 5.0 earthquake a few hours later. On January 6, just 22 hours before Tuesday morning’s quake, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit just 6 kilometers to the south.

[GUAYANILLA] Desaparece la ventana natural en Punta Ventana, Guayanilla. pic.twitter.com/IN0LI7XuKK — UPRM Meteorological Laboratory (@UPRMetLab) January 6, 2020

Monday’s magnitude 5.8 earthquake destroyed Punta Ventana, a famed and picturesque natural stone arch along Puerto Rico’s southern coast. The top part of the arch crumbled and fell into the ocean as a result of the shaking.

According to our forecast, over the next 1 week there is a 3% chance of one or more aftershocks that are larger than magnitude 6.4. It is likely that there will be smaller earthquakes over the next 1 week, with 2 to 550 magnitude 3 or higher aftershocks… — USGS (@USGS) January 7, 2020

Predicting whether or not stronger earthquakes are in the future is a challenge for seismologists.

The USGS predicts that there is a 3% chance of one or more aftershocks larger than a magnitude 6.5 in the next week. However, multiple smaller earthquakes will be very likely in the next week. This continuing seismic activity can lead to more damage.

Image: USGS

Puerto Rico is in between the North America and Caribbean plate.

To the north of Puerto Rico, North America subducts beneath the Caribbean plate along the Puerto Rico trench. To the south of the island, and south of Tuesday’s earthquake, the Caribbean plate upper crust subducts beneath Puerto Rico at the Muertos Trough.

The January 6 earthquake, and other recent nearby events, are occurring in the offshore deformation zone bound by the Punta Montalva Fault on land and the Guayanilla Canyon offshore.