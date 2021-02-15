Publix adjusts store hours due to weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Publix grocery stores across Tennessee will operate on adjusted hours Monday and Tuesday due to winter weather conditions.
Stores will close at 5 p.m. on Monday, February 15, and reopen on Tuesday, February 16 at 8 a.m. as conditions allow.
The following stores will operate on these hours:
Bellevue Center
7604 Highway 70 S.
Nashville, TN
Nippers Corner
15544 Old Hickory Blvd.
Nashville, TN
Publix at Harpeth Village
8028 Highway 100
Nashville, TN
Hill Center at Belle Meade
4324 Harding Pike
Nashville, TN
Hill Center at Nashville West
6614 Charlotte Pike
Nashville, TN
The Crossings
2324 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN
Publix at Melrose
2223 8th Ave. S.
Nashville, TN
Capitol View
1010 Dr Martin L King Jr. Blvd.
Nashville, TN
Hill Center Greenwood
1111 Gallatin Ave.
Nashville, TN
Cool Springs Festival
8105 Moores Ln.
Brentwood, TN
Marketplace at Maryland Farms
101 Creekside Xing
Brentwood, TN
Concord Village
10638 Concord Rd.
Brentwood, TN
Sango Square
920 Hwy. 76
Clarksville, TN
Indian Lake Marketplace
110 Indian Lake Blvd.
Hendersonville, TN
Market at Victory Village
4175 Franklin Rd.
Murfreesboro, TN
Kensington Place Shopping Center
1731 S. Rutherford Blvd.
Murfreesboro, TN
Publix at North Murfreesboro
3415 Memorial Blvd
Murfreesboro, TN
Greensboro Village
1483 Nashville Pike
Gallatin, TN
Caldwell Square
460 Long Hollow Pike
Goodlettsville, TN
Lebanon Center
1703 W Main St.
Lebanon, TN
Mt. Juliet Village
11207 Lebanon Rd.
Mount Juliet, TN
Providence Commons 665
S Mount Juliet Rd.
Mount Juliet, TN
Madison Street Commons
1771 Madison St.
Clarksville, TN
Shoppes at Peachers Mill
1490 Tiny Town Rd.
Clarksville, TN
Parkway Town Centre
661 President Pl.
Smyrna, TN
Harpeth Village
2020 Fieldstone Pkwy.
Franklin, TN
McKays Mill Village Center
1400 Liberty Pike
Franklin, TN
Franklin Marketplace
1021 Riverside Dr.
Franklin, TN
Berry Farms Town Center
5021 Hughes Crossing Blvd.
Franklin, TN
182 Oakwood Commons
4670 Lebanon Pike
Hermitage, TN
The Shoppes at Eagle Point
1265 Interstate Dr.
Cookeville, TN
Mt. View Marketplace
3532 Murfreesboro Pike
Antioch, TN
Market at Salem Cove
2650 New Salem Hwy
Murfreesboro, TN
The Shops of Lee Village
1640 Lee Victory Pkwy.
Smyrna, TN
Northgate Mall
1600 N Jackson St.
Tullahoma, TN
Spring Hill Village
4935 Main St.
Spring Hill, TN
Bowie Commons
7014 City Center Way
Fairview, TN
For additional updates on store hours, click here.