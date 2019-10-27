Pictures and video of damage from Saturday’s Storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A powerful storm system rolled through Saturday leaving thousands without power.

Damaging winds downed trees and led to property damage throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Here are some of the pictures and videos sent in by our WKRN viewers.

The winds were powerful enough to topple 7 semi trucks on I-40 in Decatur and Henderson Counties. This video is courtesy of Greg Allen.

Multiple trees fell in Lobelville, TN. This was sent to us along with other pictures by Tina Binkley.

There was significant damage in Humphreys County.

Much of the damage occurred in the cities of Waverly and McEwen.

The above photos and video were sent to us by News 2 viewer Janet Jackson.

There were widespread power outages in Clarksville, TN and many of you sent in photos. The picture above of Clarksville Speedway was taken by William and Laura Scogin.

This video from Howard Langston in Waverly, TN shows gusty winds moving through.

Brent Stone sent in this picture from McEwen, TN. Multiple trees were damaged as high winds moved through.

While the storms did produce a lot of damage, there were also a few rainbows caught on camera like this one over Nashville from Darrell Ida.