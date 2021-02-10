PHOTOS: Winter weather strikes parts of Tennessee and Kentucky

Ice accumulates on tree in Paducah, Ky.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Kentucky and parts of Tennessee are preparing for icy conditions overnight into Thursday.

Ice accumulation in Puryear. PHOTO: Ben Richardson



An ice storm warning has been issued for Allen, Barren, Benton, Carroll, Christian, Clinton, Cumberland, Henry, Houston, Logan, Monroe, Montgomery, Muhlenberg, Robertson, Simpson, Stewart, Todd, Trigg, and Warren Counties.

Many other counties across the viewing area are also under winter storm watches and advisories.

As conditions intensify, crews across the area continue to treat the roadways.

