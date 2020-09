Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)-- Looking to hit the links this week? Kristina Shalhoup is here to help you make the most of your tee time, and avoid bad weather!

Today is the start of meteorological fall! Too bad the atmosphere doesn't seem to care! If you're looking to get a tee time for Wednesday... well, let's just say it's not ideal. A boundary stalled around our region is going to help stir up showers and storms starting in the late morning. Some of those storms could be a bit strong, with heavy rain and gusty winds.