NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) - A weak cold front has brought cooler air into the area. Temperatures are a mix of 30s and 40s this morning and winds are still breezy out of the north. Dry air will stick around today and sunshine moves in for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow low pressure moves in from the Gulf and that will be the weather maker over the next couple of days. Rain will return during the afternoon and night Sunday. It will be steady with an inch or so of rain through Monday morning.