Over a dozen roads closed in Rutherford County due to flooding

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a dozen roads are closed in Rutherford County Thursday morning after severe storms.
County roads closed as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday:
- Sulphur Springs Road/Shacklett Rd/Buckeye Valley Road near Leanna
- 2100-block of Armstrong Valley Road near Rockvale
- Kedron Church Rd/Rocky Fork Road near Smyrna
- Swamp Road/North Road near Eagleville
- Stones River Lane at the slab near Christiana
- Elam Mill Road at the slab near Christiana
- County Farm Road at the slab near Chritiana
- Powells Chapel Road at the slab near Walter Hill
- Goochie Ford Road at the slab near Readyville
- Mt Vernon Road near Eagleville
- Rucker Lane/Swanson Lane (one lane passable) off Franklin Road
- Millersburg Road at the slab near Christiana
- Short Creek Road at the slab near Christiana
Roads reported as having high water but still considered passable:
- Mt Herman Road/Veals Road near Bradyville
- Elam Rd between Joe B Jackson and County Farm (was described as “barely passable” at 2:223 a.m) near Christiana.
- Veals Road between Double Springs Road and Bradyville Pike
- Walnut Grove Road on the Stones River side near Midland
