Over a dozen roads closed in Rutherford County due to flooding

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —  More than a dozen roads are closed in Rutherford County Thursday morning after severe storms.

County roads closed as of 4:45 a.m. Thursday:

  • Sulphur Springs Road/Shacklett Rd/Buckeye Valley Road near Leanna
  • 2100-block of Armstrong Valley Road near Rockvale
  • Kedron Church Rd/Rocky Fork Road near Smyrna
  • Swamp Road/North Road near Eagleville
  • Stones River Lane at the slab near Christiana
  • Elam Mill Road at the slab near Christiana
  • County Farm Road at the slab near Chritiana
  • Powells Chapel Road at the slab near Walter Hill
  • Goochie Ford Road at the slab near Readyville
  • Mt Vernon Road near Eagleville
  • Rucker Lane/Swanson Lane (one lane passable) off Franklin Road
  • Millersburg Road at the slab near Christiana
  • Short Creek Road at the slab near Christiana

Roads reported as having high water but still considered passable:

  • Mt Herman Road/Veals Road near Bradyville
  • Elam Rd between Joe B Jackson and County Farm (was described as “barely passable” at 2:223 a.m) near Christiana.
  • Veals Road between Double Springs Road and Bradyville Pike
  • Walnut Grove Road on the Stones River side near Midland

