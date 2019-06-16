Off-and-on wet week ahead for Middle Tennessee

Storms that were pushing our way earlier weakened. HOWEVER, indications are that some scattered storms could develop between midnight and sunrise Monday morning.

Don’t be surprised if you are awakened by the sound of thunder. A few storms could have gusty winds and hail. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Risk for the northwest 2/3 of Middle TN, and a Slight Risk in parts of west KY, but it has been shifted northeastward.

Expect a break in the action to start out Monday, only to see more storms return during the afternoon and evening, continuing for most of Tuesday when a Marginal Risk is in effect for areas generally from I-65 eastward.

The work week will remain off and on wet until Thursday night and Friday when we finally dry out.

HOWEVER, the heat and humidity will return for Friday into the weekend.’

