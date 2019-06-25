NWS confirms EF-1 tornado in Fentress County

The National Weather Service confirmed Tuesday afternoon that damage surveyed in Fentress County was caused by a tornado on Friday night.

We are still waiting to hear more about the path and the strength of that tornado. That brings the total up to seven tornadoes from Friday.

The NWS also surveyed Macon County after News 2 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy sent in photos from one of our viewers. They found sporadic damage but are still investigating at this time.

Storm damage in Macon County. (Courtesy: Kayla Allen)

