NWS confirms Macon Co. EF-1 tornado after seeing News 2 viewer photos

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Macon County after surveying the area photographed by a News 2 viewer during the severe weather event over the weekend.
News 2 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy sent the photos taken by Kayla Allen on Oak Knob Road in Macon County after spotting potential tornado damage.
NWS experts saw the photos and agreed they should survey the area for more signs of the dangerous storm.
After surveying, the NWS determined an EF-1 tornado touched down there. Details about the storm have not been released.
This is this eighth tornado confirmed in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky over the weekend.
