NWS confirms Macon Co. EF-1 tornado after seeing News 2 viewer photos

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Macon County after surveying the area photographed by a News 2 viewer during the severe weather event over the weekend.

News 2 Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy sent the photos taken by Kayla Allen on Oak Knob Road in Macon County after spotting potential tornado damage.

Courtesy: Kayla Allen

NWS experts saw the photos and agreed they should survey the area for more signs of the dangerous storm.

After surveying, the NWS determined an EF-1 tornado touched down there. Details about the storm have not been released.

This is this eighth tornado confirmed in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky over the weekend.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.

