New month, new weather pattern? A look at what’s ahead after a warm July

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – July is just about finished, and August is about to begin! How did we fare weather-wise?

For starters, July was an overall warm month! We were 3.5 degrees above average for the month, with 28 days with highs in the 90s. For this, the final day of July, our forecast high of 90 would make for day 29. The hottest days of the month, however, were far above average — a consecutive three days between July 18-20 where the high in Nashville hit 98.

On the flip side, we only had *two* days where the temperature was below average (again, not including the final day of the month, where the data has yet to finalize). But how do we look as we head into August?

The new month looks like it’ll start off with a cooling trend. Now, don’t take that to mean that temperatures will be excessively cool for this time of year. It just means that temperatures could be below average, whether it’s one degree or ten. In the same fashion, precipitation also looks like it’ll be slightly lacking at the start of August!