Nashville Zoo heavily damaged in Sunday’s storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Zoo at Grassmere experienced historic damage in Sunday’s storm.

High winds knocked down more than 50 trees and damaged fences, holding areas and animal habitats. Thankfully, no animals were harmed in the storm.

Zoo staff have been working since the storm passed to clear debris and ensure all animals are safe.

Zoo President and CEO Rick Schwartz said the damage is the most severe the zoo has sustained from a storm.

“We’ve been here now 21 years. I’ve seen trees fall every now and then you know. Some trees. But never to this magnitude of trees. It’s literally throughout the park,” explained Schwartz.

Schwartz added if the zoo had not already been closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the damage would have forced them to close for a few days.

The zoo is collecting donations to help make repairs. Click here for more