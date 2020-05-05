More than 80,000 Nashvillians still without electricity following storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 80,000 Nashville Electric Service customers still do not have electricity following Sunday’s high winds across Middle Tennessee.

NES crews continue to work to restore power after a second round of storms Monday night caused an additional 15,000 outages in Nashville.

Crews are working around the clock and focusing on repairing primary lines and substations to restore power to the maximum amount of customers, according to NES. Lineman repaired 31 major circuits Monday.

An additional 36 bucket trucks and 90 crew members from Ohio, Virginia and Kentucky are working with NES crews to restore power to customers as of Tuesday morning. The utility said it is working with North Carolina and Georgia to secure even more help.

NES apologized to customers for technical difficulties with its online outage map, which has been not functioning since Monday.

NES said the outage is one of the largest in its history and some Nashville residents may not have power restored for two weeks.

The utility is limiting two employees to a vehicle and staggering reporting times of crews to lessen contact due to COVID-19.