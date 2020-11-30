Middle Tennessee school districts closed due to weather Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple school districts in Middle Tennessee have closed Monday due to inclement weather.

Clay County Schools

Fentress County Schools

Grundy County Schools

Lewis County Schools

Macon County Schools

Overton County Schools

Perry County Schools

Putnam County Schools

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for portions of East Middle Tennessee and Kentucky from 3 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

News 2 continues to track low pressure from the Gulf of Mexico, which brought an inch or more of rain Sunday night before it interacts with a strong cold front dropping in from the northwest on Monday morning.

The rain has been transitioning to snow showers this morning, with Nashville and much of the Interstate 65 corridor expected to only see flurries flying to maybe a dusting north and east of town.

However, areas in east Middle Tennessee and Kentucky are where snow showers will likely persist Monday night and could see some accumulations. One to one and 1/2 inches of snow is possible there and one to three inches are likely on the Cumberland Plateau with snow showers continuing into Tuesday night. We could also see up to 1/2″ along the border with Kentucky north of Nashville and in east Middle Tennessee from areas west Cookeville to McMinnville.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-20s for lows Monday night through Tuesday morning, so areas that receive the accumulations are likely to have slick spots develop on the roadways.

