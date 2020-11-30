Metro to open extreme cold shelter at Nashville Fairgrounds as temperatures drop Monday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville will open an extreme cold weather shelter at the Nashville Fairgrounds Monday night.

The overflow shelter, located at 500 Wedgewood Avenues, will open at 7 p.m. and remain open until Tuesday at 7 a.m. People with pets are welcome at the facility.

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for portions of East Middle Tennessee and Kentucky from 3 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management explained the shelter is in the same complex as social distancing and isolation shelters at the Fairgrounds but located in a separate building. There will be signage for people to go to the correct entrance and those who utilize the bus can access the shelter from the Nolensville Pike side.

Volunteers are asked to call the overflow Shelter Coordinator and to see if there is space before anyone is dropped off at the shelter. Once capacity is reached, people must seek shelter at Nashville Rescue Mission.

PHOTOS: Snowfall across Middle Tennessee

Volunteers are asked to time drop-offs to ensure people can observe social distancing while waiting to get their coronavirus health checks.