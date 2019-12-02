1  of  3
Breaking News
LIST: School districts delayed due to winter weather ‘Dangerous’ teens sought after escaping Juvenile Detention Center in downtown Nashville 1 killed in single-vehicle crash in West Nashville
Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville
1  of  12
Closings
Clay County Schools Cumberland County TN Schools DeKalb County Schools Franklin County Schools Grundy County Schools Jackson County Schools Overton County Schools Pickett County Schools Putnam County Schools Van Buren County Schools Warren County TN Schools White County Schools

LIST: School districts delayed, closed due to winter weather

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some school districts are operating on a delay Monday morning due to winter weather across Middle Tennessee.

Check the full list of school closings at wkrn.com/closings

Cannon County: 2-hour delay

Clay County: 2-hour delay

Cumberland County: 2-hour delay

DeKalb Couny: 2-hour delay

Franklin County: 2-hour delay

Grundy County: CLOSED

Jackson County: 2-hour delay

Overton County: 2-hour delay

Pickett County: 2-hour delay

Putnam County: CLOSED

Van Buren County: 2-hour delay

Warren County (Tenn.): 2-hour delay

White County: 2-hour delay

Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar