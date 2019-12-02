LIST: School districts delayed, closed due to winter weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Some school districts are operating on a delay Monday morning due to winter weather across Middle Tennessee.
Cannon County: 2-hour delay
Clay County: 2-hour delay
Cumberland County: 2-hour delay
DeKalb Couny: 2-hour delay
Franklin County: 2-hour delay
Grundy County: CLOSED
Jackson County: 2-hour delay
Overton County: 2-hour delay
Pickett County: 2-hour delay
Putnam County: CLOSED
Van Buren County: 2-hour delay
Warren County (Tenn.): 2-hour delay
White County: 2-hour delay
