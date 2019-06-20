Lightning strike damages only stoplight in Moore County

MOORE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The only stoplight in the town of Lynchburg and in Moore County was out Thursday morning due to an apparent lightning strike.

In a Facebook post, the Metro Moore County Sheriff’s Office urged drivers to use caution as the light had “fallen victim to lightning” and that a replacement control module would be brought in to get it back up and running.

No estimated time for restoration was available, the department added.

Other damage was reported around the county, including trees and power lines down, which closed Main Street near the Jack Daniel’s pedestrian bridge.

There were no reports of injuries.