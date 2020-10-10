Latest Impacts from Delta for Middle TN and South KY

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One bit of good news is that the Storm Prediction Center has removed our southern counties from the Marginal Risk for severe weather associated with the remnants of Hurricane Delta.

However, we still will feel some effects from the storm.

Our biggest impacts will be rain and wind gusts increasing to 20-30 mph this afternoon and tonight, as the low-pressure center moves across our region.

Wind Gust Forecast for 7PM Saturday

Rain amounts could range from up to 1″ in north Middle Tennessee (including the Nashville Metro area) to up to 2-3″ in south Middle Tennessee.

Flash Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning

A Flash Flood Watch continues in effect through Sunday morning for southwest Tennessee, which includes Decatur and Hardin Counties in southwest Middle Tennessee.

