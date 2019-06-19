Intense storms possible overnight across Middle Tennessee

One final punch of strong storms is on deck to sweep across the entirety of Middle Tennessee over Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

A combination of daytime heating, ample humidity and a system to the west come together and form a line of intense storms that will affect the entire region overnight.

Storms begin over western Kentucky and dive into Middle Tennessee around or just after midnight tonight before moving out toward sunrise Thursday.

Impacts include torrential rainfall which could trigger flooding in areas, frequent lightning, wind gusts in excess of 60 mph and even a tornado or two.

With recent wet weather, soils are saturated and any strong burst of wind could down trees and in turn create power outages.

Make sure your phones are charges and NOAA Weather Radios are ready in case a weather alert is issued for your area. Also, the WKRN Weather App is important to download as alerts come across your phone that way too. Click here to download.

