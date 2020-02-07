Live Now
Icy spots possible following overnight snow in Middle Tennessee

Snow winds down, but travel could be tough early Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy wet snow made for a wintry scene on cars, the grass, and back decks. While most roads were spared, temperatures dipping below freezing may cause icy travel Friday morning.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the northern half of Middle TN and Southern KY until noon Thursday. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

Snow showers continue through the morning especially east of I-65. Most areas have already seen, but the highest amounts will be on the Plateau where they could see 1″-2″. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

With the nature of the snow being wet, it easily stuck on many trees and cars, making for easy snowball making.

Snow dissipates late morning and into the afternoon leaving behind a cold, cloudy afternoon with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday morning, a light wintry mix is possible in Northern Middle TN and Southern KY with temps near freezing. No accumulation is expected. Highs Saturday afternoon will reach the low to mid-40s. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

