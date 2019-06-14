Humidity comes on strong this weekend, some storms too in Middle Tennessee

A rare stretch of amazing June weather graced Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky this week. However, all good things come to an end. More typical early summer conditions return this weekend and into all of next week.

High pressure moves to the east, allowing a strong flow of higher heat and humidity to swarm the area this weekend. Sunday by far should be more humid than Saturday. Additionally, a front to the north slowly crawls into the region Sunday and sits around through most of next week.

Any outdoor activities planned, such as Bonnaroo or even having an outdoor BBQ with the family, keep in mind that heat safety needs to be a priority. Many breaks in a cool area, apply sunscreen, and hydrate frequently.

Most storms over the weekend are expected in northern Kentucky, a few could move in on Father’s Day during the afternoon. Not many will experience a storm on Sunday, however, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds are possible for a few communities.

Beginning Monday and most of the upcoming workweek, a front lies on top of the region helping to create daily rounds of afternoon soaking storms.

