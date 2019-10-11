HUGE drop in temperatures for Middle Tennessee Friday night

Major cold front delivers in coldest air of the season and rain

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A shock to the system is coming to Middle Tennessee with a major cold front Friday night that will last through the weekend.

The front took temperatures in Denver, Colorado down from 83 degrees Wednesday to 10 degrees Friday morning — a record for the largest 2-day temperature swing. While the shift won’t be that dramatic locally, a huge swing is expected.

During Friday afternoon, areas of rain line up along the Tennessee River ahead of the front before moving to the Interstate 65 corridor during the evening commute. Showers slowly exit the area by early Saturday morning. Keep an eye on the radar at wkrn.com/radar

Temperatures climb to the lower 80s Friday afternoon, then the drop ensues before sunset. 80s turn to 60s quickly by 6 p.m., then 50s towards 8 p.m., and finally hitting the 40s after midnight.

Several locations could bottom out in the upper 30s Saturday morning as the clouds clear.

Despite sunshine both days this weekend, temperatures only recover to the upper 50s and lower 60s. Also, the coldest air is anticipated Sunday morning. Most locations fall to the 30s. No frost or freeze is expected, but it does get close.

Overall, any outdoor plan you have this weekend should be great from Oktoberset to seeing a Nashville SC game.

Tame weather continues into early next week as temperatures jump back to the 70s. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast