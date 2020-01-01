Heavy rain with possible flooding expected across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Local rivers and streams are seeing higher water levels than usual and more wet weather is on the way starting Thursday and continuing into Saturday.

A large swath of moisture will track in from the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday night and showers will be on the increase throughout the day Thursday. Rain will spread across the area from the southwest to the northeast Thursday.

A Flood Watch is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee starting Thursday and continuing through Friday afternoon.

Rain totals between one to three inches are expected area-wide and a few areas may see even greater totals. Localized flooding is the main concern. Stay weather aware over the next few days.

Temperatures will remain above average Thursday and Friday. But colder air will move in Saturday and temperatures will drop through the day. Rain showers may transition into snow showers. A coating may be possible, especially on The Cumberland Plateau.

