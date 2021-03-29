Heavy rain, severe weather threat moves in Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another storm system is set to impact Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky starting Tuesday afternoon and continuing through Wednesday morning. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for severe storms for southwestern Middle Tennessee.

The main concern with this system will be heavy rain that could lead to additional flash flooding. We are anticipating an additional one to two inches of rainfall, something that could lead to pockets of flooding.

While many rivers have crested, there are many areas that have active flooding and numerous River Flooding Advisories and Warnings remain in effect. Additional rainfall will slow the fall of our rivers.







Storms will develop Tuesday afternoon and evening and continue overnight into Wednesday morning. Make sure you have multiple ways to get warnings and that you are weather aware. Much of the action will occur overnight.

We are already seeing the second wettest month on record in Nashville. Any rain on top of what we already have seen may lead to flooding since the ground is very saturated.