Heavy rain could lead to flooding across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Heavy rain could lead to areas of flooding across Middle Tennessee Thursday and Friday.

Rain moves in from the south with light showers through early afternoon. Heavier, steadier rain during the evening and overnight.

At times, rainfall rates may approach one to two inches per hours in the heaviest cells. This is where localized flash flooding may occur.

Wet weather continues into the day Friday with the intensity going down Friday afternoon.

Rainfall totals range between two to four inches with locally higher amounts. Therefore, flooding is possible along river and creek basins as well as roads that accumulate water easily.

If you come across a roadway completely submerged in water, turn around and take an alternative route.

Temperatures drop from the 50s to the 30s Saturday with cloudy, drizzly weather. Also, several snow flurries are possible to begin the weekend. A light accumulation of snow is possible for the plateau.

