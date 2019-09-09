Heat wave expected across Middle Tennessee this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With autumn quickly coming into view, a late summer heat wave is taking shape for Middle Tennessee this week.

A strong ridge of high pressure builds across the southeast, pumping in temperatures well above average. Not only is high heat anticipated, but increasing sticky humidity levels.

Afternoon temperatures all week are expected to be in the middle 90s with limited to zero chances of rain. Average highs this time of year are in the middle 80s.

As humidity levels rise, the combination with hot weather creates heat index values, or feels like temperatures, of 100+ degrees. By Wednesday and Thursday, the heat index could approach 105 degrees. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

With a prolonged stretch of very hot weather, make safety a top priority. Take frequent breaks in a cool place, drink plenty of water and apply sunscreen.

While record highs are going to be tough to reach or break, here are the current ones: Monday: 101° set back in 1925. Tuesday: 99° set back in 1887. Wednesday: 100° set back in 1987. Thursday: 96° set back in 1939, which is a record that could be tied.

Into the weekend, a front developing over the Mid-West will try to bring in relief with clouds and shower, but for the meantime, heat is locked in. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast