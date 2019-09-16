HEAT: Plenty more in store for Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —One week from today, autumn officially begins. However, summer weather decided to have an extended stay in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

An upper level ridge of high pressure locks in locally and for most of the country from the Rockies to the east coast. Therefore, hot sunny conditions will rule. While the high pressure system remains strong, colder air in Canada does not have an open door to slide south.

In other words, 90s for highs are expected each day of the workweek. This means 2019 inches closer to the most 90 degree days in a calendar year on record. As of Sunday, there have been 84 ninety degree days, with more to come.

Adding insult to injury, Monday afternoon will come very close to a daily record high. The forecast calls for a high of 96 in Nashville with the record holding at 98 degrees from 1927. Check the latest weather advisories at wkrn.com/alerts

The lack of rainfall has noticeably dried up vegetation with brown lawns and leaves falling from the trees. No only could that hamper the upcoming fall foliage, but also, if it stays dry, create isolated brush fires.

Is there any heat reduction in sight? Over the next seven days, no. However, models are showing signs of a more significant front arriving early next week which could lower temperatures. However, long range outlooks are indicating early October may take our pattern closer to “average.”

It has been a tough stretch of heat. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated during this time. Get the latest forecast at wkrn.com/forecast

